UK plans protest crackdown after eco group blocks highways

On Monday, broadcaster LBC captured footage of a woman imploring protesters to let her pass so she could visit her mother in hospital. Another broadcaster showed angry motorists dragging protesters out of a road.

Patel, who is responsible for policing and immigration, is set to address members of the governing Conservative Party at their conference in Manchester, northwest England. A stern law-and-order conservative, Patel is a favorite of the party’s traditionalist base.

She’s also set to promised more efforts to stop people trying to reach Britain across the English Channel in small boats.

Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either by stowing away in trucks or on ferries, or — increasingly since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted international travel — in dinghies and other small boats organized by smugglers.

The British and French governments have worked for years to stop the crossings, without much success. More than 17,000 people have made the journey since the start of the year, double the number for all of 2020.

Patel has raised the prospect of sending asylum-seekers to another country, remote from the U.K., while their claims are processed. But so far the plan has stalled amid legal hurdles and criticism from human rights groups.

The Conservatives are also promising at their conference this week to do more to keep women and girls safe, amid nationwide shock at the death of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman abducted, raped and murdered as she walked home from a friend’s house in London. Her killer was a serving police officer who handcuffed and falsely arrested her.