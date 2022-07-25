BreakingNews
Clark County deputy killed in line of duty: Condolences offered from across state
journal-news logo
X

UK parents lose life-support battle over 12-year-old son

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
The parents of a 12-year-old boy in Britain who was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage have lost an appeal to stop doctors from ending life support for their son

LONDON (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old boy who was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage lost an appeal Monday to stop doctors from ending life support for their son.

Three Court of Appeal judges delivered a ruling about what was in the best interests of Archie Battersbee, who was found unconscious at home on Apr. 7. Doctors treating him at the Royal London Hospital believe he is brain dead, and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.

His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, launched their appeal after two High Court judges agreed with the doctors.

One of the judges, Justice Anthony Hayden, described what had happened to Archie as a “tragedy of immeasurable dimensions” but said medical evidence was “compelling and unanimous” and painted a “bleak” picture. He said continuing treatment would only protract his death.

The three appeal judges on Monday dismissed the parents' attempt to overturn the lower court's ruling.

Dance argued that she had seen indications that Archie, who is attached to a ventilator, had twice tried to breathe independently in the past few days.

Dance has said she found Archie unconscious at home and she believed he may have been taking part in an online challenge.

In Other News
1
Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada
2
Feds suing poultry producers over unfair worker practices
3
2 UK leadership contenders face head-to-head TV debate
4
UK parents lose life-support battle over 12-year-old son
5
US markets resilient ahead of this week's Fed meeting
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top