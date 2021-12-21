UK offers $1.3 billion to businesses hurt by omicron

Business groups including the British Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Small Business and UKHospitality have demanded government help.

While the government’s scientific advisers have recommended further restrictions on businesses and social interactions, the government has been reluctant to order a lockdown in part because of the cost to the public purse.

Instead, Johnson is betting vaccines will be his savior, urging everyone to get booster shots to slow the spread of omicron.

While several organizations welcomed help, some big interest groups said so much damage had already been done that the support offered Tuesday was inadequate.

“The open/close strategy is crucifying businesses," Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association. “Every pound of help is much needed. But this package is far too little and borders on the insulting.”

Many governments in Europe and the U.S. are confronting similar dilemmas over how hard to come down in the face of omicron, which scientists say spreads more easily than other coronavirus strains, including delta, which itself led to surges in many parts of the world. Early evidence suggests omicron may also produce less serious illness — though experts caution it is too soon to say — and that it could better evade vaccine protection.

Even if it is milder, the new variant could still overwhelm health systems because of the sheer number of infections. Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.K. have surged by 60% in a week as omicron overtook delta as the dominant variant.

Businesses argue that the uncertainty alone is wreaking havoc on their companies. Nathan Godley of restaurant supplier Premier Seafoods told the BBC that what he wanted was an idea on how to plan a week in advance.

“Fish doesn’t just go from the boat to the restaurant,'' he said. “There’s quite a few of us in this supply chain in between, and we all need to know what is happening.”

