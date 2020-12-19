UK nixes Christmas gatherings, shuts London shops over virus

He said he concluded there was “no alternative open to me” and people must sacrifice this Christmas to have a better chance of protecting the lives of loved ones.

“I know how much emotion people invest in this time of year, and how important it is for grandparents to see their grandchildren,” Johnson said. “But when the virus changes its method of attack, we must change our method of defense.”

A fast-moving new variant of the coronavirus that is more than 70% more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread in London and southern England, Johnson said. London now has the highest infection rates in England.

“There’s no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness,” he stressed, or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said the U.K. has alerted the World Health Organization that the new variant identified this week appears to be accelerating the spread of COVID-19. The government's scientific advisers came to that conclusion based on preliminary modelling figures, and they are continuing to analyze the available data, he said.

Viruses mutate regularly, and scientists have found thousands different of mutations among samples of the virus causing COVID-19. But many of these changes have no effect on how easily the virus spreads or how severe symptoms are.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, told reporters after receiving notification from England this week that the U.N. health agency had “no evidence this variant behaves differently” and that it was similar to a variant initially reported among mink in Europe. She said scientists would study the virus strain to see if there might be any difference in how it prompts an immune response in people.

Wales and Northern Ireland, which have their own devolved governments and independent rules for controlling the virus, have already announced fresh lockdowns once Christmas is over.

U.K. officials reported another 28,507 confirmed cases on Friday, and 489 deaths of people within 28 days of testing positive for the virus. The U.K. has Europe’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll behind Italy, standing at 66,541 as of Saturday.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A digital sign shows that London is under coronavirus Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England's three-tier system, at Euston railway station in London, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The British government plans to relax restrictions on socializing and travel for five days before and after Christmas. With infections rising in the U.K., which has Europe's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy, there are concerns about a possible fresh surge of cases and deaths after the holidays. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Demonstrators during a coronavirus anti-lockdown protest in Parliament Square, central London, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Credit: Kirsty O'Connor Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference, flanked by Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, right, and Patrick Vallance, UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser, in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Johnson says Christmas gatherings can’t go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much of southern England as he imposed a new, higher level of coronavirus restrictions to curb rapidly spreading infections. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Toby Melville Credit: Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Johnson says Christmas gatherings can’t go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much of southern England as he imposed a new, higher level of coronavirus restrictions to curb rapidly spreading infections. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Toby Melville Credit: Toby Melville

A sign reading open for deliveries, outside a restaurant, ahead of the county moving into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions from Saturday, in Windsor, England, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

People wait to board trains with destinations including the Midlands, north of England and Scotland at Euston railway station in London, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The British government plans to relax restrictions on socializing and travel for five days before and after Christmas. With infections rising in the U.K., which has Europe's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy, there are concerns about a possible fresh surge of cases and deaths after the holidays. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham