UK: Monkeypox cases rise to 1,735 with most cases in London

British experts said the virus has been spreading through close or sexual contact and that there has been no evidence of airborne transmission.

The Health Security Agency said the number of cases and countries identifying monkeypox “continues to increase steeply," saying that infections beyond Africa have also been primarily seen in gay and bisexual men. It said there had been three cases of monkeypox in children, who are more likely to suffer serious disease.

Last month, the World Health Organization declined to declare monkeypox a global health emergency, but said it would revisit its decision soon. It said its evaluation of the outbreak could change if there are cases among sex workers, if the virus continues to spread rapidly or if more severe disease is seen.

People with monkeypox often experience symptoms like fever, body aches and a rash; most recover within weeks without needing medical care.

In central and west Africa, where the disease has been endemic for decades, the disease mostly affects people who come into contact with infected wild animals, like rodents or primates. There have been about 1,500 reported cases of monkeypox, including 70 deaths, in Congo, Cameroon and the Central African Republic.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 9.600 cases of monkeypox worldwide in nearly 60 countries, most of which had not previously reported the disease.