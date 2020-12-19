UK medical officer: New virus variant spreading more rapidly

London now has the highest case rates in England. Most of southern England entered the highest level of coronavirus restrictions in the country’s three-tiered alert system, on Saturday. Under Tier 3 rules, people cannot socialize indoors, and restaurants and pubs only can offer takeaway service. Shops remain open, however.

The government planned to ease restrictions on socializing from Dec.23 to Dec.27 to allow people to travel and celebrate Christmas with family and friends, but the expected relaxation of rules has raised increasing concerns given that infections are already climbing in many places.

Johnson held an unscheduled meeting on Friday evening to discuss the latest evidence about the mutant strain with officials. He has refused to rule out the prospect of a third national lockdown for England.

Wales and Northern Ireland, which have their own devolved governments and independent rules for controlling the virus, have already announced fresh lockdowns once Christmas is over.

People wait to board trains with destinations including the Midlands, north of England and Scotland at Euston railway station in London, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The British government plans to relax restrictions on socializing and travel for five days before and after Christmas. With infections rising in the U.K., which has Europe's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy, there are concerns about a possible fresh surge of cases and deaths after the holidays. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham