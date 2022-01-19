UK lifts COVID restrictions, says omicron wave 'has peaked'

“We will trust the judgment of the British people and no longer criminalize anyone who chooses not to wear one,” Johnson said.

The restrictions were introduced in December to slow the rapid spread of omicron variant and buy time for the population to get their booster vaccine shot.

Johnson said Wednesday that more than 90% of those over 60 in the U.K. have now had their booster shot. Official figures showed that COVID-19 infections have dropped in most parts of the U.K. for the first time since early December, with 94,432 new positive cases recorded on Tuesday.

The requirement for those infected to self-isolate for five full days remains, but Johnson said that measure will also end in the coming weeks. He said while the self-isolation rule expires on March 24 he will seek to scrap it earlier if the virus data continues to improve.

“As COVID becomes endemic, we will need to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance, urging people with the virus to be careful and considerate of others,” he said.

Britain has the second-worst pandemic death toll in Europe after Russia, with over 153,000 confirmed virus-related deaths.

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets staff, during a visit to Finchley Memorial Hospital, in North London, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Ian Vogler, Pool Photo via AP)

