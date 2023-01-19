journal-news logo
X

UK leader Rishi Sunak says sorry for not wearing seat belt

Nation & World
54 minutes ago
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologized for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized Thursday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.

A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologizes.”

“The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said.

Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the U.K. by a fine of up to 500 pounds ($620).

Sunak’s travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.

Credit: Christopher Furlong

Credit: Christopher Furlong

Credit: Scott Heppell

Credit: Scott Heppell

In Other News
1
Fed's Brainard backs smaller hikes, saying inflation easing
2
Ohio House ex-speaker's trial in $60M bribery probe to begin
3
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
4
Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open
5
Detroit museum 'blameless' in van Gogh dispute, judge says
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top