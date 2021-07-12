UK leader condemns racism directed at England players

England's Football Association issued a statement saying it was “appalled” by the “disgusting behavior.”

London police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse, adding it will be investigating the “offensive and racist” social media posts.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on social media companies to do more to hold offenders to account.

“There is absolutely no place for racism in football or anywhere else," he wrote in a Twitter post. "Those responsible for the disgusting online abuse we have seen must be held accountable - and social media companies need to act immediately to remove and prevent this hate.”

Racist abuse directed at players was reported earlier in the tournament.

After a legal complaint by several anti-racism groups, the Paris prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into a raft of racist tweets after France lost on penalties to Switzerland in the Round of 16.

England's Marcus Rashford is embraced following their loss to Italy at the Euro 2020 soccer championship final at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)