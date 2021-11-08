UK launches inquiry into mortuary abuse of '100 victims'

Javid said the inquiry's terms of reference will be published in “due course” and that the chairman, named as experienced National Health Service executive Jonathan Michael, will hold talks with the families of the abused. Javid also said that the government will look at whether the penalties for “appalling” sexual offenses are appropriate.

Fuller pleaded guilty on Thursday to murdering Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in the town of Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He had previously admitted to sexually abusing bodies in two hospital morgues over 12 years from 2008. Identified victims included three children under the age of 18 and others older than 85.

He filmed himself carrying out the attacks at mortuaries inside the now closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, where he worked in electrical maintenance roles since 1989.

Hospitals have been asked to urgently review practices with regards to effective CCTV coverage, all entry and access points controlled by swipe access, risk assessment and appropriate security checks.

Javid said the inquiry will be split into two parts, with an interim report published early next year and a second final report looking at the broader national picture and the wider lessons for the NHS.

“This is a profoundly upsetting case that has involved distressing offenses within the health service," said Javid. "The victims are not just those family members and friends who have been abused in this most horrific of ways, they are also those that are left behind.”