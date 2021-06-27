UK: Joint airdrop drill affirms UK's support for Jordan

Minister James Heappey said in a statement that Wednesday’s joint exercise of 150 paratroopers from Britain’s 16 Air Assault Brigade and 84 Jordanian parachutists demonstrates that U.K. armed forces “stand with Jordan against shared threats in the region.”

Brigade Commander Brigadier James Martin said British forces will play a role in deepening “strong, historic bilateral ties in the Middle East and North Africa region, which are vital to U.K. prosperity and security.”