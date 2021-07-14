UK inflation rises to highest level in nearly 3 years

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the annual rate of inflation rose to 2.5% in June from 2.1% the previous month. June's rate is the highest August 2018 when inflation hit 2.7%.

The increase has moved inflation further above the Bank of England's target of 2% and has stoked speculation that the U.K's central bank will have to respond at some stage soon to keep a lid on price pressures in the economy.