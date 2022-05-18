UK inflation hits 40-year high amid Russia's war in Ukraine

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 9% in the 12 months through April, from 7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. That is the highest rate since sometime in 1982, when inflation reached 11%, according to statistical modeling by the ONS.

Millions of households across Britain were hit with a 54% jump in gas and electricity bills last month after regulators boosted the energy price cap to reflect previous increases in wholesale prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put further pressure on food and energy prices.