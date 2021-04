UK infections drop about 60% amid vaccinations, lockdown

“What we’ve learned in the last 24 hours is that the rollout of the vaccine is working, we’ve seen that the safety system is working, because the regulators can spot even this extremely rare event — four in a million — and take necessary action to ensure the rollout is as safe as it possible can be,'' he said. “And we are seeing that the vaccine is working. It’s breaking the link between cases and deaths.”

Some 31.7 million people had been given a first dose by Tuesday, or just over 60% of the country's adult population.

But Imperial researchers also urged caution, saying that infection rates leveled off at the end of the study period as the government began to ease the national lockdown and children returned to school. Future rounds of the study will assess the impact that further easing of restrictions has on infection rates.

The next step in lifting England’s third national lockdown is scheduled for April 12, when nonessential shops will be allowed to reopen, along with hair salons, gyms and outdoor service at pubs and restaurants.

The findings are based on data gathered by the 10th round of Imperial College’s Real-Time Assessment of Community Transmission study, which conducts swab tests on a random sample of people across England each month. The latest round tested more than 140,000 people from March 11 to March 30.

Even though Britain has had one of the world's fastest vaccine rollouts, its death toll from the pandemic is the highest in Europe at over 127,000.

Familiy members bereaved by Covid-19 mark the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Fran Hall draws the last hearts as families bereaved by Covid-19 mark the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Fran Hall draws one of the last hearts as people paint red hearts to complete the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall to commemorate all those who have died of coronavirus, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Familiy members bereaved by Covid-19 walk along the National Memorial Covid Wall with pictures of their loved ones to mark the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A woman takes a picture on her phone as people paint red hearts marking the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall to commemorate all those who have died of coronavirus, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A member of the grounds staff cuts the grass dotted with social distance markers in the parade ring before the start of the Liverpool NHS Day of the 2021 Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England, Thursday April 8, 2021. The Aintree Grand National 2021 is a the three day festival of horse racing first run in 1839.(Tim Goode/PA via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a display of cakes and desserts during a visit to Lemon Street Market in Truro, England, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 to see how they are preparing to reopen ahead of Step 2 of the roadmap on Monday. Johnson has confirmed that businesses from barbers to bookstores will be allowed to reopen next week and that Britain's slow but steady march out of a three-month lockdown remains on track. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Lemonheads Barber shop during a visit to Lemon Street Market in Truro, England, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 to see how they are preparing to reopen ahead of Step 2 of the roadmap on Monday. Johnson has confirmed that businesses from barbers to bookstores will be allowed to reopen next week and that Britain's slow but steady march out of a three-month lockdown remains on track. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)