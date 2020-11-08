UK honors war dead in scaled-back Remembrance Sunday service

Though the service was very different, people up and down the land took time out to honor the war dead. Small services were permitted.

World War II veteran Seymour “Bill” Taylor, who turns 96 next month, usually attends the service but paid his respects outside his home in Colchester, around 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of London, with the support of his neighbors.

“It’s something that’s really special and it means an awful lot," he said. “I shall remember it as a good day.”

Charles' other son, Prince Harry, wasn't present but spoke about what serving for his country in Afghanistan meant to him.

“Being able to wear my uniform, being able to stand up in service of one’s country, these are amongst the greatest honors there are in life," Harry said in a podcast. “To me, the uniform is a symbol of something much bigger, it’s symbolic of our commitment to protecting our country, as well as protecting our values.”

Gen. Nick Carter, chief of the defense staff, said remembrance services still hold relevance today even though there is no one alive who served in World War I and the number of veterans from World War II are dwindling.

“We have to remember that history might not repeat itself but it has a rhythm and if you look back at the last century, before both World Wars, I think it was unarguable that there was escalation which led to the miscalculation which ultimately led to war at a scale we would hopefully never see again,” he said in an interview with Sky News.

“We need to be conscious of those risks and that’s why remembrance matters,” he added.

