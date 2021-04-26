UK firm Super Group entering US sports, online casino market

Eric Grubman, a former executive vice president of the NFL, will become chairman of Super Group. John Collins, who held executive roles with the NFL and NHL, and was president of the Cleveland Browns, will serve on the company's board of directors. Both men are part of Sports Entertainment Acquisition's management team.

Based in Guernsey, England, Super Group is the parent company of Betway, an online sports betting brand, and Spin, an online casino company. The company is licensed in 23 countries in Europe, the Americas and Africa. It took in more than $42 billion in wagers in the 12 months leading up to March 2021, and has over 2.5 million active customers.

DraftKings customers in New Jersey can access DGC's offerings.

Betway has more than 60 brand partnerships with teams, leagues and sport personalities around the world, including NBA teams the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers; the English Premier League football team West Ham United; and the eSports team Ninjas in Pyjamas.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC