UK extends job support, tax breaks for pandemic-hit economy

Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak stands with his red briefcase in front of 11 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Sunak is expected to announce billions of pounds in tax cuts and spending increases to help workers and businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic when he delivers his budget to Parliament on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Nation & World | Updated 29 minutes ago
By DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
Britain’s treasury chief has announced an additional 65 billion pounds ($91 billion) of support for an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s treasury chief on Wednesday announced an additional 65 billion pounds ($91 billion) of support for an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, extending job support programs and temporary tax cuts to help workers and businesses in his annual budget.

Rishi Sunak said his plans for the next fiscal year would “protect the jobs and livelihoods of the British people” through September as the government slowly lifts lockdown restrictions that have shut businesses across the U.K.

While the pandemic has pushed public borrowing to levels not seen since World War II, Sunak said it is too soon to cut government spending. The British economy has shrunk by 10% over the past year and more than 700,000 people have lost their jobs. Projections released Wednesday by the Office for Budge Responsibility show that the economy will still be 3% smaller five years from now than it would have otherwise been.

But Sunak said the government must start to get its finances in order so it doesn’t saddle future generations with unmanageable debt. To do so, he announced plans to increase the rate of corporation tax to 25% in 2023 from 19% and freeze personal income tax thresholds, increasing revenue as inflation boosts incomes.

“An important moment is upon us,” Sunak told the House of Commons. “A moment of challenge and of change. Of difficulties, yes, but of possibilities, too. This is a budget that meets that moment.”

Former International Monetary Fund chief economist Ken Rogoff compared the pandemic to a war and said the government should be looking at catastrophe relief.

“We are in the middle of a war and you should not be worrying excessively about the budget deficit and about debt,'' he told the BBC about his advice to Sunak. “You can worry about that at the other side.''

An animal rights activist dressed as a chicken with sign calling on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to tax meat, outside Downing Street in London Wednesday March 3, 2021. Sunak is expected to announce tax and spending projections to help workers and businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic when he delivers his budget to Parliament later Wednesday. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Credit: Victoria Jones

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street, London, Wednesday March 3, 2021. Sunak is expected to announce tax and spending projections to help workers and businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic when he delivers his budget to Parliament later Wednesday. Sunak poses with Exchequer staff, down stairs from 2nd left, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury Kemi Badenoch, Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman, Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen, Minister of State for Efficiency Theodore Agnew, PPS to Treasury Claire Coutinho, PPS to Chancellor James Cartledge, PPS to Chief Secretary Craig Williams and Government Whip and Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury David Rutley. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)
Credit: Toby Melville

Artist Kaya Mar holds up his painting depicting Chancellor Rishi Sunak near Downing Street in London, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce billions of pounds in tax cuts and spending increases to help workers and businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic when he delivers his budget to Parliament on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend parliament in London, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce billions of pounds in tax cuts and spending increases to help workers and businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic when he delivers his budget to Parliament on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

