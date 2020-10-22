UK expert: Racism not to blame for minorities' COVID risk

But Ali, who's been appointed the government's new advisor on COVID-19 and ethnicity, said evidence has since emerged showing that most of the increased risk can be accounted for by factors other than race. Black and Asian people are more likely to live in deprivation, in densely populated urban centers and in multi-generational homes, he said. They are also more likely to suffer from conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

“You have to target the risk factors because ethnicity is basically a proxy for those risk factors,” he said. He added that as more evidence comes to light, “it doesn’t make sense to put all minorities into the same basket” because not everyone from those communities is at higher risk of becoming critically ill or dying.

He also argued that structural racism does not account for data showing that, in general, most ethnic minority groups have better overall health and lower mortality rates.

Presenting the report, Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch also downplayed the issue of race.

“In general, we must move away from seeing COVID-19 as something that affects discrete groups in society and towards helping individuals understand their own particular risk profile as the evidence base grows,” she told lawmakers.

Halima Begum, director of the race equality think tank, called the report disappointing.

“There’s a fundamental lack of understanding of what structural racism is,” she told the BBC.

Chaand Nagpaul, council chair of the doctors' union British Medical Association, said that amid the debate, people from ethnic minority backgrounds haven’t seen real change in the disproportionate effect of the virus on their lives.

“Today, as we sit amid a second wave of infections, we know that about a third of those admitted to intensive care are not white,” Nagpaul said. “There needs to be more tangible action right now to protect Black, Asian, and minority ethnic people.”

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak