UK economy shrinks in 2nd quarter, sharpening recession fear

The average U.K. household fuel bill has risen more than 50% this year as the war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and natural gas supplies, and another increase is due in October, when the average's bill is forecast to hit 3,500 pounds ($4,300) a year.

“The fall in U.K. GDP during the second quarter was largely down to noise,” said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING Economics. “But the risk of recession is rising quickly, with gas futures hitting new highs for next winter and our latest estimates suggesting the household energy price cap could come close to 5,000 pounds in the second quarter of next year. Much now depends on fiscal policy announcements in the autumn.”

Anti-poverty campaigners, consumer groups and opposition politicians are pressing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government to help people cope with soaring bills. But Johnson is in his final weeks as prime minister and says "significant fiscal decisions" must be left to his successor, who will take office in September.

Combined Shape Caption Shoppers walks through London's biggest shopping street, Oxford Street, in London, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The Bank of England has projected that the United Kingdom's economy will enter a recession at the end of the year. To tame accelerating inflation driven by the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, the bank hiked interest rates Thursday by the largest amount in more than 27 years.AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Combined Shape Caption Shoppers walks through London's biggest shopping street, Oxford Street, in London, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The Bank of England has projected that the United Kingdom's economy will enter a recession at the end of the year. To tame accelerating inflation driven by the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, the bank hiked interest rates Thursday by the largest amount in more than 27 years.AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined Shape Caption Shoppers rest in London's biggest shopping street, Oxford Street, in London, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The Bank of England has projected that the United Kingdom's economy will enter a recession at the end of the year. To tame accelerating inflation driven by the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, the bank hiked interest rates Thursday by the largest amount in more than 27 years. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Combined Shape Caption Shoppers rest in London's biggest shopping street, Oxford Street, in London, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The Bank of England has projected that the United Kingdom's economy will enter a recession at the end of the year. To tame accelerating inflation driven by the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, the bank hiked interest rates Thursday by the largest amount in more than 27 years. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein