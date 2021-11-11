UK economic growth held back by supply chain problems

The Office for National Statistics said the economy grew by 1.3% between July and September from the previous three-month period, with the health sector and housing market being particularly buoyant. The increase was slightly below market expectations and lower than the second quarter's 5.5% boost.

The third-quarter result means the British economy remains 2.1% below where it was before the pandemic struck in March 2020. Last week, the Bank of England said the economy would not gain back the output lost during the pandemic until the first part of next year after previously predicting a recovery by year’s end.