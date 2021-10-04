UK eases travel rules but upsets nations not on list

Under the new rules, Britain scrapped its traffic light system for international travel, which applied different rules to travelers from countries in three different categories of COVID-19 risk. Now there are just two categories: a “red list,” which bars most non-essential travel, and the rest of the world.

But travelers from non-red list countries aren’t all treated equally.

Those who have been fully vaccinated with one of four authorized vaccines and have a certificate from a recognized public health agency are now allowed to enter the U.K. without a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test and without being required to quarantine on arrival.

But travelers coming from countries whose vaccination programs aren't recognized by U.K. authorities will still be required to show a pre-departure test and quarantine for 10 days.

Most countries in Africa and South America, as well as major Asian nations such as China, India and Vietnam, don’t have vaccination programs that are authorized by the U.K.

