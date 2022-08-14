UK drops prosecution of protesters over slain woman's vigil

Scuffles broke out when police officers tried to break up the vigil after several hours.

Organizers took the police force to court, and in February a judge ruled that police acted unlawfully when they used coronavirus restrictions to ban the vigil.

Everard’s murder was one of a string of killings in London that prompted calls for more protection for women and girls. Allegations of misogyny and bungled investigations undermined confidence in the police and forced Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick to step down in February.

Pippa Woodrow, a lawyer for some of the defendants, said she was delighted “that this ordeal is over and that the (prosecution service) has recognized they should never have been prosecuted."

“It is to be hoped that the Met will now turn its focus and resources towards protecting women from violence rather than seeking to silence those who speak up against it, and towards rebuilding the trust damaged by their decisions in this case,” Woodrow told The Observer newspaper.