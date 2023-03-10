UK drops decade-long fraud case against security firm G4S

“We regret the way the case has turned out.”

A judge at London’s Central Criminal Court on Friday formally acquitted former managing director Richard Morris, former commercial director Mark Preston and former finance manager James Jardine.

Jardine’s lawyer, Joanna Dimmock, said the fraud office had “wasted millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money whilst three men’s lives have been ravaged and put on hold for nearly a decade.”

Morris said outside court that he was “delighted” that the ordeal was over, but blamed the fraud office for accepting an “untrue narrative” put forward by G4S when the company acknowledged responsibility for fraud.

“From the outset, the allegations against me were plainly wrong,” he said. “That it has taken 10 years for the SFO to acknowledge as much is a scandal.”