UK demonstrators protest Israeli leader's visit to London

Netanyahu pushed back his departure to Britain until 4 a.m. Friday to deal with the political crisis.

Meanwhile, the Israeli leader's office said Netanyahu’s talks with Sunak and other British officials would center on the rapidly advancing nuclear program of Israel’s archenemy, Iran.

“At the center of their meeting will be … the need to form a unified international front against Iran with the goal of stopping the nuclear program,” his office said in a statement.

Israeli media reported that signs appeared around London in recent days saying "Bibi should not expect a relaxing weekend in London" and that there were plans for protests in the city both against the judicial overhaul and Israel's treatment of the Palestinians.

