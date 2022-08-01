UK court says hospital can end comatose boy's life support

Archie's parents can still ask the U.K. Supreme Court if it will hear the case. If it agrees, the deadline would likely be extended again.

Archie was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7. His parents believe he may have been taking part in an online challenge that went wrong. Doctors believe Archie is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.

Several British courts have agreed. Monday’s hearing came after the U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities asked for treatment to be continued so it could examine the case.

Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, said doctors and judges should not have the final say about Archie’s treatment.

“Archie is my child,” she told the BBC. “It shouldn’t be anybody else’s decision but ours.”

The case is the latest in the U.K. that has pitted the judgment of doctors against the wishes of families. In several cases, including this one, the families have been backed by a religious pressure group, Christian Concern.

Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on the treatment of a child. In such cases, the rights of the child take primacy over the parents’ right to decide what’s best for their offspring.

Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said “the plan to withdraw treatment will proceed unless the court directs otherwise.”

“Our deepest sympathies are with Archie’s family at this difficult time,” he said.