UK court recognizes Guaidó but Venezuela gold case rolls on

Guaidó, then leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly, challenged Maduro’s claim to the presidency, arguing that his 2018 election was rigged and invalid. Guaidó says he's the country’s interim president under provisions of the constitution that allow the head of the legislature to take power until free elections can be held.

While a number of countries, including the U.S. and U.K., have recognized Guaido’s claim, he has never been able to assert his authority and Maduro remains in charge.

Attorneys for the Maduro Board said it remains the only “validly appointed authority” to oversee the central bank’s foreign assets and that ignoring the rulings of the Venezuelan courts would “fly in the face of the rule of law.”

They criticized the Guaidó camp for drawing out the litigation for 19 months, leaving the central bank’s assets frozen and unavailable for use for helping people in Venezuela suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mr. Guaidó‘s recognition flies in the face of the reality on the ground,’’ said Sarosh Zaiwalla, a senior partner at Zaiwalla & Co., representing the Maduro board. “His appointees have no ability to act on behalf of the (bank) in any effective way, or to represent it in any international legal proceedings.”