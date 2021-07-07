UK court allows US to appeal denial of Assange's extradition

Assange spent seven years holed up inside Ecuador’s London embassy, where he fled in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault. Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed.

U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Assange’s fiancée, Stella Moris, urged U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday to drop the prosecution begun under his predecessor, Donald Trump.

“I am appealing directly to the Biden government to do the right thing, even at this late stage,” said Moris, who has two young sons with Assange. “This case should not be dragged out for a moment longer. End this prosecution, protect free speech and let Julian come home to his family.”