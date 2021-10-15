UK counterterror officers lead probe in lawmaker's slaying

“David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future, and we’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague," Johnson said.

The prime minister would not say whether the attack meant politicians needed tighter security, saying, “We must really leave the police to get on with their investigation.”

Amess, 69, was attacked around midday at a Methodist church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea, about 40 miles (62 kilometers) east of London. Paramedics tried without success to save him. Police arrested the suspect and recovered a knife.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public,” police said.

Amess had been a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, and had been a lawmaker since 1983, making him one of the longest-serving politicians in the House of Commons.

A social conservative on the right of his party, he was a well-liked figure with a reputation for working hard for his constituents and campaigning ceaselessly to have Southend declared a city.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015 for his service, becoming Sir David.

Politicians from across the political spectrum expressed shock and sorrow at the death of Amess, who leaves a wife and five children. Flags at Parliament were lowered to half-staff.

“This is an incident that will send shockwaves across the parliamentary community and the whole country,” House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said. “In the coming days we will need to discuss and examine MPs’ security and any measures to be taken, but for now, our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Violence against British politicians is rare, but concerns have grown in recent years about the increasingly bitter polarization of the country's politics. Several people have been jailed in recent years for threatening British lawmakers.

In 2016, a week before the country's divisive Brexit referendum, Cox, a Labour Party lawmaker, was fatally stabbed and shot in her northern England constituency. An extremist was convicted.

British lawmakers are protected by armed police when they are inside Parliament, and security there was tightened after an attacker inspired by the Islamic State group fatally stabbed a police officer at the gates in 2017.

But politicians have no such protection in their constituencies. Amess published the times and locations of his open meetings with constituents on his website.

Two other British lawmakers have been attacked over the past two decades during their “surgeries,” regular meetings where constituents can present concerns and complaints.

Labour legislator Stephen Timms was stabbed in the stomach in 2010 by a student radicalized by online sermons from an al-Qaida-linked preacher.

In 2000, Liberal Democrat Nigel Jones and his aide Andrew Pennington were attacked by a man wielding a sword during such a meeting. Pennington was killed and Jones wounded in the attack in Cheltenham, England.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May, a Conservative, tweeted that Amess' killing was a "tragic day for our democracy,” and former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair said he was “shocked and horrified.”

Conservative lawmaker Tracey Crouch tweeted: “Heartbroken. I could write reams on how Sir David was one of the kindest, most compassionate, well liked colleagues in Parliament. But I can’t. I feel sick. I am lost.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the Scottish National Party said on Twitter: “In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England, said the killing was a blow to “everyone who desires a peaceful and flourishing democracy.”

Kim Leadbeater, Jo Cox’s sister and now a member of Parliament herself, said it was “horrific” that Amess’ family was experiencing what hers had gone through.

“They will think about this every single day for the rest of their lives,” she said.

“I find myself now working as a politician and trying to do good things for people, and it’s really important you get good people in public life, but this is the risk we are all taking, and so many MPs will be scared by this.”

Jill Lawless reported from London.

Caption Floral tributes can be seen as police officers block one of the roads leading to the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Police gave no immediate details on the motive for the killing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker Amess and did not identify the suspect, who was being held on suspicion of murder. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Conservative MP David Amess with his pugs, Lily and Boat at the Westminster Dog of the Year competition at Victoria Tower Gardens in London on Oct. 10, 2013. British police say a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in eastern England. News outlets say the victim is Conservative lawmaker David Amess. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.” (Geoff Caddick/PA via AP) Credit: Geoff Caddick Credit: Geoff Caddick

Caption People leave the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has reportedly been stabbed several times at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. British police say a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in eastern England. News outlets say the victim is Conservative lawmaker David Amess. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.” (Nick Ansell/PA via AP) Credit: Nick Ansell Credit: Nick Ansell

Caption Police officers talk at the scene outside the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Police gave no immediate details on the motive for the killing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker Amess and did not identify the suspect, who was being held on suspicion of murder. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption The Union flags above Downing Street have been lowered to half mast to honor British Conservative lawmaker David Amess, in London, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England. A 25-year-old man has been arrested. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown

Caption Conservative lawmaker David Amess outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London on Sept. 17, 2003. British police say a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in eastern England. News outlets say the victim is Conservative lawmaker David Amess. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.” (John Stillwell/PA via AP) Credit: John Stillwell Credit: John Stillwell

Caption Conservative lawmaker David Amess attends the Paddy Power Political Book Awards at the BFI IMAX, Southbank, London, on Jan. 28, 2015. British police say a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in eastern England. News outlets say the victim is Conservative lawmaker David Amess. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.” (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West

Caption Flowers are laid near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England. A 25-year-old man has been arrested. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok

Caption A police forensic officer carries a bag at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Police gave no immediate details on the motive for the killing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker Amess and did not identify the suspect, who was being held on suspicion of murder. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption A woman lays flowers near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England. A 25-year-old man has been arrested. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok

Caption A man is watched by members of the media as he leaves floral tributes on the side of a road leading to the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Police gave no immediate details on the motive for the killing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker Amess and did not identify the suspect, who was being held on suspicion of murder. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has reportedly been stabbed several times at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. British police say a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in eastern England. News outlets say the victim is Conservative lawmaker David Amess. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.” (Nick Ansell/PA via AP) Credit: Nick Ansell Credit: Nick Ansell

Caption This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David Amess. Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents. Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked in the town of Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Amess’ London office confirmed police and ambulance had been called but had no other details. Amess has been a member of Parliament since 1997. (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament via AP) Credit: Chris McAndrew Credit: Chris McAndrew