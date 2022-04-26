UK: Concerns raised over Chinese surveillance camera firm

Fraser Sampson, the biometrics and surveillance camera commissioner, said he raised concerns with senior Cabinet officials after Hikvision failed to answer questions about the extent of its role in China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang province.

“There are serious unanswered questions about Hikvision’s involvement in appalling human rights abuses in China," Sampson said in a statement Tuesday. “The company seems unwilling or unable to provide assurances about the ethics of some of its operations and about security concerns associated with its equipment.”