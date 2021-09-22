UK climate activists face prison for blocking highways

Insulate Britain spokeswoman Zoe Cohen said protesters “understand that the risks they are taking are because that we have tried everything else to make the government protect us from the predicted impacts of climate chaos.”

“That involves the loss of all that we cherish, our society, our way of life and law and order,” she told BBC radio.

Cohen said her group wants the government to update insulation in social housing by 2025 and all homes by 2030, “because this is the most effective way to reduce emissions and save lives from fuel poverty.”

The group said it will end its campaign as soon as it hears a “meaningful commitment” by the government to its demands.

The High Court order, which officially came into force on Wednesday, prohibits anyone from “blocking, endangering, slowing down, preventing, or obstructing the free flow of traffic onto or along or off the M25 for the purposes of protesting.”

