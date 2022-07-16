UK gets ready for travel disruptions as temps may hit 104 F

Rail passengers and users of the London Underground subway system were being advised not to travel on Monday and Tuesday unless it's absolutely necessary. With children and older people considered particularly vulnerable to high temperatures, schools and nursing homes have been urged to take steps to protect students and older residents. Most schools in England are still in session until the end of next week.

The alert comes as scientists say climate change is increasing the likelihood of exceptional heat waves in Britain, a country unaccustomed to such temperatures. Few homes, apartments, schools or small businesses in the country have air conditioning.

Britain usually has moderate summer temperatures. Across the U.K., average July temperatures range from a daily high of 21 C (70 F) to a low of 12 C (53 F).

London Mayor Sadiq Khan met with representatives of the National Health Service, police, fire and other emergency services on Friday to review plans to deal with the heat emergency.

One doctor warned that the upcoming heat wave and a surge in COVID-19 infections were causing a nightmare for health workers.

“A lot of hospital buildings are very old, particularly in London, and many don’t have air conditioning and windows that don’t open – so they are extremely hot,’’ said Dr. Claire Bronze, 38, an emergency room consultant in London. “Some staff still have to wear PPE – so plastic gowns, masks, gloves – on top of their normal uniform which, as you can imagine, means people are quickly going to get very hot and dehydrated.”

Passengers queue for ferries at the Port of Dover, during the hot weather, in Kent, England, Saturday July 16, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Crowds enjoy the hot weather at the beach as temperatures continue to climb, in Broadstairs, Kent, England, Saturday July 16, 2022. PA Photo. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Swimmers in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London, Saturday July 16, 2022. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Crowds sit along the harbour wall enjoying the good weather during the Bristol Harbour Festival in Bristol, England, Saturday July 16, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Partially suntanned rowers enjoy the sunny weather on the river Thames near Hammersmith in London, Friday, July 15, 2022. British weather forecaster the Met Office has said temperatures are like to peak at the beginning of next week and has extended its Amber weather warning from Sunday to Tuesday.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Sunbathers enjoy the sunny weather on a burned lawn in London, Friday, July 15, 2022. British weather forcaster the Met Office has said temperatures are like to peak at the beginning of next week and has extended its Amber weather warning from Sunday to Tuesday.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Sunbathers enjoy the sunny weather on a burned lawn in London, Friday, July 15, 2022. British weather forcaster the Met Office has said temperatures are like to peak at the beginning of next week and has extended its Amber weather warning from Sunday to Tuesday.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A dog plays with its football in the river Thames during sunny weather in London, Friday, July 15, 2022. British weather forcaster the Met Office has said temperatures are like to peak at the beginning of next week and has extended its Amber weather warning from Sunday to Tuesday.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A man enjoys an afternoon nap in a shady place on a wall in a park during sunny weather in London, Friday, July 15, 2022. British weather forcaster the Met Office has said temperatures are like to peak at the beginning of next week and has extended its Amber weather warning from Sunday to Tuesday.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)