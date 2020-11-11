UK becomes 5th country to exceed 50,000 coronavirus deaths

Following the news about the death toll exceeding 50,000, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. is better equipped to handle outbreaks than it was during the first wave in the spring, when the country reported more than 40,000 deaths.

In addition to the prospect of a vaccine or vaccines against the coronavirus coming through in the next few months, Johnson cited far more widespread testing. Last week, the government started its first city-wide testing program in the northwest England city of Liverpool. It is planning more widespread testing around the country over the coming weeks, including of university students in early December ahead of their return home for Christmas.

“It is a global pandemic whose effects, whose treatments, whose implications for the economy — all those have been becoming clearer and clearer as the months have gone on,” said Johnson, who was hospitalized in April after contracting the virus.

In Wednesday's daily update, the British government also said that another 22,950 people tested positive for the virus. While the number of new cases is much higher than 24-hour statistics recorded in the summer, daily confirmed cases appear to be stabilizing, or at least, growing far more slowly.

Because of time lags, most scientists expect the number of people being hospitalized and dying to continue rising for weeks, even after the number of confirmed infections do start going down.

“Sadly the upward trend is likely to continue, and it will be several weeks before any impact of the current measures — and the sacrifices we are all making — is seen and is reflected in the data," said Dr. Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England.

Under the terms of the current lockdown in England, non-essential places such as pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, golf courses, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment venues and stores selling items like books, clothing and sneakers, must remain closed until at least Dec. 2.

Unlike the U.K.’s spring lockdown, schools and universities in England are remaining open this time, as are construction sites and factories.

In a visit to a supermarket in southeast London, Johnson said that “hopefully” the four-week lockdown in England will be eased enough for people to have a Christmas that is “as normal as possible.”

Whatever happens in the near-term, there are calls for a public inquiry to assess a range of issues that many think have led to more deaths in the U.K. than should otherwise have occurred, from problems with the testing program to shortages of personal protective equipment at the outset of the pandemic, as well as the high death rates in care homes and within ethnic minority groups.

“Today’s figure is a terrible indictment of poor preparation, poor organization by the government, insufficient infection control measures, coupled with late and often confusing messaging for the public,” said Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, council chair of the British Medical Association, a union for doctors.

“This is a point that should never have been reached."

___

Soldiers carry out mass coronavirus testing, set up at a marketplace in Liverpool, England, during the four-week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in England, Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. Everyone in Liverpool city, are being encouraged to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not displaying symptoms, as authorities continue a mass testing pilot scheme to suppress the coronavirus.(Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak during a visit to a tesco.com distribution centre in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson loads produce into baskets during a visit to a tesco.com distribution centre in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson loads produce into baskets during a visit to a tesco.com distribution centre in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak load a delivery van with baskets of shopping during a visit to a tesco.com distribution centre in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak load a delivery van with baskets of shopping during a visit to a tesco.com distribution centre in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak load a delivery van with baskets of shopping during a visit to a tesco.com distribution centre in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth