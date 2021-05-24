UK bars Belarus airline after plane forced to land in Minsk

The government said it was suspending the permit allowing airline Belavia to operate in the U.K.. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he had instructed Britain's Civil Aviation Authority “to request airlines avoid Belarusian airspace in order to keep passengers safe.”

A Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, unexpectedly landed in Belarus on Sunday. Ryanair said Belarusian flight controllers told the pilots that there was a bomb threat against the jetliner and ordered them to land in Minsk.