UK bans TikTok on government phones on security grounds

The moves were prompted by growing concerns that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, would give user data such as browsing history and location to the Chinese government, or push propaganda and misinformation on its behalf.

The company has insisted that such concerns are based on “misinformation” and said it was taking steps to boost protection of user data from the U.K. and Europe.

“We believe these bans have been based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics, in which TikTok and our millions of users in the U.K, play no part,” the company said. “We remain committed to working with the government to address any concerns but should be judged on facts and treated equally to our competitors."

China accused the United States on Thursday of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok following reports that the Biden administration was calling for the short-form video service's Chinese owners to sell their stakes in the popular app.

Last year, Britain’s Parliament shut down its TikTok account, which was intended to reach younger audiences, just days after its launch after lawmakers raised concerns.