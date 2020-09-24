UK announces new plan to help workers hit by pandemic

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the U.K., blunting the country’s economic recovery from a nationwide lockdown imposed in March.

The government reported 6,178 new confirmed cases Wednesday, a 25% increase from the previous day and the U.K.’s highest daily total since May 1. To control the spike in COVID-19 infections, the British government on Tuesday introduced new restrictions, including a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants that goes into effect Thursday.

Sunak said he was worried the furlough program allowed employers to preserve some jobs that would no longer be needed as the economy adapts to a post-pandemic world. While this was appropriate to shield the economy from the shock of the lockdown, the government now wants to move the economy in a different direction.

To ensure that the government is supporting the retention of viable jobs, employers who participate in the wage support program will be required to assign workers at least one-third of their previous hours. The government will then pay two-thirds of the remainder, meaning employees will receive about 80% of their pre-pandemic wages.

“The government will directly support the wages of people in work, giving businesses who face depressed demand the option of keeping employees in a job on shorter hours rather than making them redundant,” Sunak said.

The government will offer similar support for the self-employed.

In addition to the wage support program, Sunak said the government will help businesses by extending loan repayment deadlines and loan guarantees provided earlier this year. These included 38 billion pounds ($43.8 billion) of loans to 1 million small businesses that will now be eligible to “pay as you grow.’’

“Businesses who are struggling can now choose to make interest-only payments and anyone in real trouble can apply to suspend repayments all together for up to six months,’’ he said.

Sunak also said that he will extend until March 31 the temporary reduction of the valued-added tax rate for hospitality and tourism industries, which have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. The cut to 5% from 20% had been scheduled to end in January.

