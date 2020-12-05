UK and EU leaders to hold crunch talks on post-Brexit ties

"We will keep calm as always and if there is a way, still a way, we will see," Barnier said Saturday morning outside a hotel in London before heading off to Brussels.

Though the U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, it remains within the bloc’s tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of this year. A trade deal by then would ensure there are no tariffs and quotas on trade in goods between the two sides, but there would still be technical costs, partly associated with customs checks and non-tariff barriers on services.

Though both sides would suffer economically from a failure to secure a trade deal, most economists think the British economy would take a greater hit, at least in the near-term, as it is relatively more reliant on trade with the EU than vice versa.

___

Follow all AP stories about Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/Brexit

European Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier waves as he leaves his hotel to head back to Brussels, in London, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks have been paused due to "significant divergences." (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

European Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier wears a face mask as he leaves his hotel to head back to Brussels, in London, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks have been paused due to "significant divergences." (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

European Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier wears a face mask as he leaves his hotel to head back to Brussels, in London, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks have been paused due to "significant divergences." (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Pro-European Union membership supporters protest outside Brexit trade negotiations between Britain and the EU outside the Conference Centre in London, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks are continuing, and U.K. officials have said this is the last week to strike a deal. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A pro-European Union membership supporter protests with illuminated European and Union flags outside Brexit trade negotiations between Britain and the EU at the Conference Centre in London, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks are continuing, and U.K. officials have said this is the last week to strike a deal. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Pro-European Union membership supporters protest outside Brexit trade negotiations between Britain and the EU outside the Conference Centre in London, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks are continuing, and U.K. officials have said this is the last week to strike a deal. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham