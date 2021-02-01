Uganda's Bobi Wine goes to court to dispute president's win

It was not immediately clear when courtroom arguments will begin.

Anthony Wameli, a Ugandan attorney who is part of Wine's legal team, said they had amassed “glaring evidence” of malfeasance and would “dissect the voter register” in trying to prove that Museveni's victory is invalid. But he cited challenges such as harassment by state agents he accused of detaining over 1,000 of Wine's supporters before and after the elections.

“We are doing everything in hiding,” he said. “We are going to seek witness protection.”

Wine in a Facebook post on Monday highlighted the case of a missing man he said was among many victims of alleged abductions.

“Countless Ugandans have been abducted and taken to unknown places,” he said. “Those who are lucky to return speak of horrifying stories of torture.”

Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi, an independent analyst who is a prominent rights attorney in Uganda, said he believes Wine will find it hard to convince the panel of judges to annul Museveni's victory even if there is strong evidence.

“The only problem is the judges,” he said. “The judges want stability. They know that if they annul an election it can cause a coup or it can cause instability. That's what they fear.”

Museveni has dismissed allegations of vote fraud.

Uganda’s elections were marred by violence ahead of polling day as well as an internet shutdown that remained in force until four days after the vote. Social media sites remain restricted.

Police surrounded Wine's home for days after the elections, with authorities citing an urgent need to prevent him from leading protests. They withdrew from Wine's residence last week after a judge ruled that Wine's home is not a detention facility.

The United States and the European Union have noted concerns about Uganda’s elections. Natalie E. Brown, the U.S. ambassador, in a statement last week cited “deep and continuing concern about the extrajudicial detention of opposition political party members, the reported disappearance of several opposition supporters, and continued restrictions on the (National Unity Platform’s) operations.”

A popular singer before he won a seat in Uganda's parliament, the 38-year-old Wine has emerged as the country’s most powerful opposition figure. Wine has captured the imagination of many at home and abroad in his generational clash with Museveni. He has repeatedly called for the retirement of Museveni, a U.S. ally on regional security who accuses Wine of being a foreign agent. Wine denies the allegation.

Museveni was able to run again after lawmakers removed the last constitutional barrier — an age limit — to what some see as a possible life presidency for the 76-year-old leader.

Uganda has never witnessed a peaceful transfer of power since independence from Britain in 1962 — one reason why even some within Museveni’s party urge him to preside over an orderly transition.

FILE- In this Feb. 11, 2020 file photo, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni attends the state funeral of Kenya's former president Daniel Arap Moi in Nairobi, Kenya. Despite failing to dislodge the long-time leader Museveni, opposition challenger Bobi Wine has emerged from Uganda's Jan. 14, 2021 disputed polls as the country's most powerful opposition leader after his party won the most seats of any opposition group in the national assembly. (AP Photo/John Muchucha, File) Credit: John Muchucha Credit: John Muchucha

Opposition presidential challenger Bobi Wine, speaks to the media outside his home, in Magere, near Kampala, in Uganda Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. An attorney for Bobi Wine says Ugandan soldiers have withdrawn from the opposition presidential challenger’s home the day after a judge ruled that his house arrest was unlawful. But the attorney tells The Associated Press that security forces can still be seen in the village near the candidate’s property outside the capital, Kampala. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki) Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki