Ugandan lawmakers pass new version of tough anti-gay bill

Although the law would no longer criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ, jail terms of up to 20 years are proposed for those who advocate or promote the rights of LGBTQ people.

The bill passed by lawmakers on Tuesday will return to Museveni, who can sign or veto it. It was not immediately clear what other changes lawmakers made to the bill in a lengthy plenary session in the capital, Kampala.

Museveni is under pressure from the international community to veto the legislation.

The U.S. has warned of economic consequences if the legislation is enacted, and a group of U.N. experts described the bill previously passed by lawmakers as “an egregious violation of human rights.”