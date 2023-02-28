Ugandan lawmaker introduces new anti-LGBTQ legislation

The legislator, Asuman Basalirwa, said his bill would punish “promotion, recruitment and funding” related to LGBTQ activities. Most lawmakers in the parliamentary chamber in Uganda's capital Kampala stood up to show support for the bill.

“You are either with us or you're with the Western world,” Speaker Anita Among said, announcing that legislators would show support by raising their hands when the bill eventually is put to a vote. “We should be counted, and we are going to vote by show of hands on this matter,” she said.