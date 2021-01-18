Uganda cops surround offices of Bobi Wine's opposition party

Museveni has dismissed the claims of vote-rigging.

“I think this may turn out to be the most cheating-free election since 1962,” when Uganda won independence from Britain, said Museveni in a national address on Saturday.

But the election was marred by violence ahead of polling day as well as an internet shutdown that remained in force until Monday morning, when access was restored for most Ugandans, although social media sites remained restricted.

Wine has been effectively under house arrest since he cast his vote and now is allegedly unable even to receive visitors. Police thwarted opposition officials who were trying to meet with Wine at his home outside Kampala in order to discuss the way forward, Ssenyonyi said. Lawmaker Francis Zaake has been hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by police who denied him access to Wine's house on Saturday.

Wine's party will seek a court order to end Wine's apparent house arrest, Ssenyonyi said. “His home is not a detention facility,” he said.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said security forces are “maintaining a security presence” around Wine's home as a pre-emptive measure against possible rioting in the aftermath of the disputed polls. Wine is allowed to leave his home under “escort” in order to prevent his followers from “instigating riots and violent demonstrations," he said.

Police similarly surrounded the home of opposition candidate Kizza Besigye after presidential elections in 2016, preventing him from going out after the official results of his loss to Museveni had been declared.

Wine has said his campaign against Museveni is nonviolent and that his followers are unarmed.

In a generational clash watched across the African continent with a booming young population and a host of aging leaders, the 38-year-old singer-turned-lawmaker posed arguably the greatest challenge to Museveni, 76, since he came to power in 1986.

Calling himself the “ghetto president,” Wine had strong support in Uganda’s cities, where frustration with unemployment and corruption is high.

Soldiers patrol outside opposition challenger Bobi Wine's home in Magere, Kampala, Uganda, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, after President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the presidential election. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki) Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki

Supporters of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni celebrate, in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, after their candidate was declared winner of the presidential elections. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki) Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki

A supporter of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni celebrates in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, after their candidate was declared winner of the presidential elections. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki) Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki

Uganda Electoral Commission chairman Simon Byabakama, seated center, declares Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni winner of the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

Nurses attend to Mityana Municipality politician, Zaake Francis, close ally to opposition leader Bobi Wine in Rubaga hospital, Kampala, Uganda, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, after he was alledgedly beaten by security personnel at the gates of Bobi Wine's house on Saturday. A day after Uganda’s longtime leader was declared the winner of the country’s presidential election, the opposition party dismissed the results as “fraud” and called for the release of their leader, Bobi Wine, who has been under alleged house arrest for several days. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki) Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki

A supporter of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni celebrates, in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, after their candidate was declared winner of the presidential elections. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki) Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki

Soldiers patrol outside opposition challenger Bobi Wine's home in Magere, Kampala, Uganda, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, after President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the presidential election. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki) Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki

Ugandan security forces patrols opposition neighborhoods in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, after Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was declared winner of the presidential elections. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

Ugandan security forces patrol Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, after Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was declared winner of the presidential elections. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay