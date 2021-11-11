journal-news logo
UConn hires former UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead Huskies

Nation & World
By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
UConn has hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead the Huskies

UConn has hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora, who also coached two NFL teams, to lead the Huskies.

Mora has been out of coaching and has been working as a television analyst after spending six seasons (2012-17) leading UCLA to a 46-30 record.

He also coached four seasons in the NFL, three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the San Francisco 49ers, going 31-33. UConn has been searching for a coach since September when Randy Edsall stepped down.

The Huskies are 1-8 in the their first season playing as an independent in football.

