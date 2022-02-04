UCLA player arrested after allegedly spitting at Arizona fan

“UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship," the statement said.

Etienne, a redshirt freshman, was not in uniform and did not play in the game.

It wasn't immediately clear whether saliva landed on any fans but the misdemeanor assault charge alleges intent, Aguilar said.

“We did have a willing victim who did want to press charges," he said.

Etienne wasn't taken into custody or booked into jail but he will be expected to either appear in court on a future date or make alternative arrangements with court officials, Aguilar said.

“We had no reason to take him into custody," he said.