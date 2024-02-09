UCLA coach Chip Kelly informs school officials he is stepping down, AP source says

BreakingNews
By RALPH D. RUSSO – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Chip Kelly has informed UCLA officials that he is stepping down as coach of the Bruins, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not yet announced, nor is Kelly's next stop. Multiple media outlets reported that Kelly was heading to Ohio State to become offensive coordinator.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day hired former Texans coach Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator last month, but O'Brien is now heading to Boston College to become the Eagles head coach.

Kelly had a 35-34 record in six years with the Bruins, but the program was showing signs of stagnating ahead of a move to the Big Ten from the Pac-12 next season.

