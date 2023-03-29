UBS brings back former CEO with Credit Suisse deal ahead

Ermotti, who was the bank's top executive for nine years, will take over next Wednesday from CEO Ralph Hamers. Hamers took up the job in November 2020 and will remain at UBS during a transition period "to ensure a successful closure of the transaction and a smooth handover," the bank said in a statement.

UBS credited Ermotti for having “cut its footprint” and changing the culture of the bank — and it pointed to his experience in bringing big financial institutions together.