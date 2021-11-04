Uber Q3 loss widens on investment losses, revenue up 72%

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company said its third-quarter loss widened to $2.42 billion, or $1.28 per share, from $1.1 billion, or 62 cents per share, in the year earlier quarter.

The latest quarter included stock-based compensation costs as well as a hefty unrealized loss related to its investment in Didi. The Chinese ride-sharing company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in late June and days later faced a cybersecurity review from China's internet watchdog. Uber put the pretax impact of Didi's decline at $3.2 billion, partially offset by unrealized gains in Zomato and other investments.