Uber gets London license back after winning court challenge

In the latest case, Transport for London rejected Uber’s application in November 2019 for a new license, citing several breaches that placed passengers at risk. The regulator found that a change Uber made to its systems allowed unauthorized drivers to upload their photos to other driver accounts and carry out at least 14,000 uninsured rides.

The magistrate said he took into account Uber's efforts to improve oversight and tighten up identity checks. He said he didn't find any evidence of a “cover up” of the driver photo fraud problem.

"Uber doesn't have a perfect record but it has an improving picture," Ikram said. “I am satisfied that they are doing what a reasonable business in their sector could be expected to do, perhaps even more.”

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager Northern and Eastern Europe, said the decision is a “recognition of Uber’s commitment to safety” and the company will “continue to work constructively” with Transport for London.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of the people who use the Uber app as we work together to keep London moving," he said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that while Uber has made improvements to get its license back, the company will still be closely scrutinized.

“I can assure Londoners that TfL will continue to closely monitor Uber and will not hesitate to take swift action should they fail to meet the strict standards required to protect passengers," Khan said.