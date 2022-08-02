Uber gains momentum in 2nd quarter, investors look past loss

Shares jumped more than 10% before the market open on Tuesday.

Uber has regained a lot of ground since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 triggered government lockdowns that kept most people at home, limiting the need for anyone to need a ride from Uber.

The company pivoted at the time by building up a then-nascent food-delivery division, although that segment isn’t growing as rapidly as last year now that more people are eating in restaurants again.

Uber lost $2.6 billion, or $1.33 per share, for the three months ended June 30. Wall Street expected a loss of 27 cents per share.