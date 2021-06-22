UAE's capital apparently offering COVID vaccines to tourists

With its small population and ample vaccine supply, the UAE has sent free vaccine shipments to places that need them, such as Egypt, the Gaza Strip and the Indian Ocean island nation of the Seychelles.

As vaccination inequality grows increasingly stark worldwide, Abu Dhabi's expanded vaccine access could prove a major draw for those frustrated by the sluggish pace of inoculation campaigns in their surge-stricken home countries. But medical tourism for vaccines has also raised ethical concerns over access being limited to those with the means to travel far afield while others remain vulnerable and exposed.

Throughout the year, Abu Dhabi has kept strict anti-COVID measures in place, even shuttering its border with Dubai. In its reopening, the capital announced a new “green pass” system this month that limits access to public places to those who can show proof of vaccination or a recent negative virus test.

Dubai, the regional financial hub home to long-haul carrier Emirates, has not unveiled plans to vaccinate tourists.