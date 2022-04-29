UAE to send astronaut on 6-month mission to space station

The UAE purchased the seat on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket through a private Houston-based company, Axiom Space, a space tour operator that has been leading efforts to commercialize the industry. The mission is scheduled for launch next year from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This will mark the UAE's second time sending an astronaut into space. In 2019, Maj. Hazzaa al-Mansoori spent an eight-day mission aboard the International Space Station. The UAE statement did not identify the astronaut picked for the 2023 mission.