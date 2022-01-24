Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

UAE says it intercepts 2 ballistic missilles over Abu Dhabi

Nation & World
Updated 14 minutes ago
The United Arab Emirates has intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported, the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.

The WAM news agency said on Twitter that missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, Abu Dhabi.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the attack came a week after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an attack on the Emirati capital that killed three people and wounded six others.

In recent days, a Saudi-led coalition that the UAE backs unleashed punishing airstrikes targeting Yemen, knocking the Arab world's poorest country off the internet and killed over 80 people at a detention center.

In Other News
1
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
2
Virginia's new AG removes 2 lawyers at public universities
3
Lee scores record 61 as K-State women rout No. 14 Oklahoma
4
News report: Australian leader's WeChat account taken over
5
4 killed, 1 hurt in 'ambush' shooting at house party near LA
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top